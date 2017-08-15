Mid-Michigan residents hold vigil of solidarity for Charlottesville

Mid-Michigan residents held a vigil of solidarity to remember the lives lost in Charlottesville and stand against hate and violence.

"It's important to get together to know that people feel like you do," said Carol Arnosky, resident.

Residents came together at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Midland Tuesday night.

"We had a turnout of some passionate people of like mind and a lot of powerful words were said, a lot of compassionate words were said," said Sasha King, organizer of the event.

That passion was standing up against hatred, bigotry and violence. The type of violence that took three lives in Virginia, including Heather Heyer.

Heyer was protesting against hundreds of white nationalists, neo-nazis and Ku Klux Klan members.

Arnosky said her heart sunk when she heard about the violence because she knows she would have been out there if she could.

"I probably would've been out there protesting with them because it's wrong. Hate is wrong. It's just wrong. What those people believe in is wrong," Arnosky said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.