Curfew set for kids during Back to the Bricks

Classic cars are taking over the Vehicle City as Back to the Bricks gets underway.

After a week-long tune up and a drive-in movie to get things going, the event really gets rolling Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The fun begins with the opening ceremony at 4 p.m. at the historic Applewood Estate.

Then, crowds will line the streets from downtown Flint to Grand Blanc, for tonight, Thursday and Friday for the Rolling Cruise.

You can watch classic cars cruise down the bricks from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

While back to the bricks is going on, organizers expect more than 500,000 car lovers to flood Flint. However, between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., children are not allowed in the event area without supervision because of a special curfew in effect.

The ordinance calls unsupervised minors a public nuisance and a health and safety hazard. You could be fined if your child violates the curfew.

Back to the Bricks runs through Saturday.

