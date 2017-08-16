New playground unveiled in Flint

More local kids now have a new place to learn, grow and play.

The new playground at Flint's Hasselbring Park was unveiled Tuesday to the immediate delight of children who came to see their new hangout.

The project was headed by the Make an Impact Foundation.

"An empty field is not good enough. They need something to help them kind of see and create and just kind of be kids. So, I think it's really important," said Dale Gillmore with the foundation.

Another new playground will be constructed at Flint's Broome Park on Friday.

