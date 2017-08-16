Saginaw Road in Midland to close as crews fix broken sewer - WNEM TV 5

Saginaw Road in Midland to close as crews fix broken sewer

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

A busy road in Midland will be closed beginning Wednesday while crews finalize repairs on a broken sewer. 

The City of Midland says N. Saginaw Road will be closed for one to two days after the damaged sewer was found last week. The road will be closed between W. St. Andrews Road and Sugnet Road. 

Northbound traffic will be detoured around the closure using W. St. Andrews, Eastman Avenue, and Sugnet. Southbound traffic will be detoured using Sugnet, Jefferson Avenue, and W. St. Andrews.

Drivers are ask to find alternate routes in this area if possible to avoid traffic congestion.

