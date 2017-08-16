Pleasant Wednesday ahead, rain & humidity return Thursday

After a rainy start in parts of Mid-Michigan on Tuesday morning, things were quite pleasant during the second half of the day with plenty of sun through the second half. As we enter the halfway point in the workweek, expect more of the same but enjoy it now. Rain is knocking on the door for Thursday.

Today & Tonight

It's a quiet start in Mid-Michigan this morning. We're rain free for the morning commute, with the only obstacle a bit of patchy fog out there. While there may be a few dense pockets, fog is not as widespread as yesterday morning.

Temperatures are pleasant in the 50s and 60s out the door, with tolerable levels of humidity.

Skies will be partly sunny around Mid-Michigan today which should guide our temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s again this afternoon. Our Thumb communities will be a touch cooler as you get closer to Lake Huron, with easterly winds around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

We'll see cloud cover increase as the evening goes on and trend mostly cloudy late in the evening and overnight period. Despite the cloud cover increase, most of us should stay dry through the overnight, with lows falling into the 60s.

Thursday

Rain chances will increase during the morning hours of Thursday and continue into the afternoon and evening hours.

In addition to the rain, our humidity levels will ramp up significantly from where we've been recently. Expect dew point values to be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees tomorrow. With dew points that high, we're certainly looking at the possibility of locally heavy rainfall.

The threat for severe weather tomorrow is there, but will be largely dependent on how much sun we see. If we keep clouds around, that will limit instability and keep our severe weather threat low. If clouds thin out, that risk becomes a bit higher. Gusty winds and heavy rain would be the primary threats.

Rain will continue into the evening hours before eventually slowing down during the overnight period. While it won't be raining every single second tomorrow, the umbrella will be necessary part of your arsenal as you head out the door, because if you get under rain tomorrow, you'll know about it.

