Pleasant tonight, storms return Thursday

We have made it through the halfway point in the workweek, it was another beautiful today and as we near the second half things will be changing. Rain is knocking on the door for Thursday. Showers and storms will be bringing all of us rain tomorrow and some of the storms could be on the stronger side. The full details below.

Today & Tonight

Another quiet start in Mid-Michigan this Wednesday. We're rain free for the evening commute, with nice conditions prevailing once again.

Skies are partly sunny around Mid-Michigan early this evening, but we do anticipate an increase in cloud cover closer to sunset and through the overnight hours as well. We will trend mostly cloudy after dark tonight.

Highs today were warm with most folks reaching the lower 80s. Those near the lakeshore were cooler thanks to an easterly breeze with highs only reaching the middle 70s. For tonight temps will make a slow decline into the 70s this evening and eventually into the middle 60s for overnight lows.

If you plan to head out to Back to the Bricks or any other outdoor activity you will be just fine, you won't have to worry about rain until tomorrow morning.

Thursday

If you've been hoping for rain than tomorrow is for you. Rain chances will increase during the morning hours of Thursday and continue into the afternoon and evening hours.

In addition to the rain, our humidity levels will be ramping up significantly during the afternoon and evening. Expect dew point values to be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees tomorrow. With dew points that high, we're certainly looking at the possibility of very heavy rainfall.

Rain will come in two parts Thursday. Showers and storm will begin in the morning hours close to the morning commute so watch out for heavy downpours on the way to work. This first band of activity will move southwest to northeast with heavy rain and some gusty winds. There will be a short break from the rain early in the afternoon with plenty of cloud cover and lots of humidity.

The second round of rain comes late Thursday afternoon and evening. A cold front swings in during this time sparking some stronger showers and storms.

The threat for severe weather tomorrow is there, but will be largely dependent on how much sun we see. If we keep clouds around, that will limit instability and keep our severe weather threat low. If clouds thin out, that risk becomes a bit higher. For now there is a Slight Risk (15% Chance) for severe weather in Mid-Michigan tomorrow. Gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain that could lead to flooding would be the primary threats. An isolated tornado threat can not be ruled out.

Rain will continue into the evening hours tomorrow before eventually slowing down during the overnight period. While it won't be raining every single second tomorrow, the umbrella will be necessary part of your arsenal as you head out the door, because if you get under rain tomorrow, you'll know about it.

Friday

With a good soaking on Thursday we will likely be ready for the rain to be done by Friday. Thankfully as we end the work week most of the day will be dry, but we will have to deal with some showers in the morning.

A few showers will carry over Thursday night into Friday morning before tapering off Friday afternoon. The cold front will finish pushing east Friday afternoon taking with it our rain chances.

Clouds will be slower to leave Friday with mostly cloudy skies for a better part of the day. We will see a slow decrease in clouds heading toward Friday night.

It will be a little cooler Friday as well with highs reaching the upper 70s.

