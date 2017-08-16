Rough weather returns Thursday

We have made it through the halfway point in the workweek, it was another beautiful today and as we near the second half things will be changing. Rain is knocking on the door for Thursday. Showers and storms will be bringing all of us rain tomorrow and some of the storms could be on the stronger side. The full details below.

Overnight

High pressure north of Lake Huron will lose its grip on our weather as it begins to drift east overnight. At the same time, a strengthening storm system over the central United States will begin to sweep in to fill the vacancy.

Clouds will be on a steady increase ahead of an approaching warm front, and we'll even begin to see a gradual rise in the overall humidity. Low temperatures will remain on the warmer side, dipping only to the mid 60s.

An initial wave of scattered thunderstorms will begin to sweep in across the US-127 corridor closer to daybreak, and will set the stage for a very stormy Thursday.

Thursday

Rain will come in two parts Thursday. Showers and storm will begin in the morning hours close to the morning commute so watch out for heavy downpours on the way to work. This first band of activity will move southwest to northeast with heavy rain and some gusty winds. There will be a short break from the rain early in the afternoon with plenty of cloud cover and lots of humidity.

The second round of rain comes Thursday afternoon and evening. A cold front swings in during this time sparking some stronger showers and storms.

The threat for severe weather tomorrow is there, but will be largely dependent on how much sun we see. If we keep clouds around, that will limit instability and keep our severe weather threat low. If clouds thin out, that risk becomes a bit higher. For now there is a Slight Risk (15% Chance) for severe weather in Mid-Michigan tomorrow. Gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain that could lead to flooding would be the primary threats. An isolated tornado threat can not be ruled out.

Rain will continue into the evening hours tomorrow before eventually slowing down during the overnight period. While it won't be raining every single second tomorrow, the umbrella will be necessary part of your arsenal as you head out the door, because if you get under rain tomorrow, you'll know about it.

Friday

With a good soaking on Thursday we will likely be ready for the rain to be done by Friday. Thankfully as we end the work week most of the day will be dry, but we will have to deal with some showers in the morning.

A few showers will carry over Thursday night into Friday morning before tapering off Friday afternoon. The cold front will finish pushing east Friday afternoon taking with it our rain chances.

Clouds will be slower to leave Friday with mostly cloudy skies for a better part of the day. We will see a slow decrease in clouds heading toward Friday night.

It will be a little cooler Friday as well with highs reaching the upper 70s.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.