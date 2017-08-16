Police seek identity of armed robbery suspect

Authorities are asking for the public's help tracking down an armed robbery suspect.

The robbery happened during the morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 5 at the Beacon & Bridge Market located at the intersection of M-30 and M-61.

Surveillance video of the incident shows a man wearing a black hoody, faded blue jeans, and a black mask covering his face, walk into the convenience store and go behind the counter. The female clerk appears to try and stop the man as he attempts to steal items, grabbing him by the shoulders and dragging him out from behind the counter.

The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was armed with a knife during the robbery. It's unclear whether anyone was hurt in the incident.

The man left the area heading northbound on M-30 in a dark colored pickup with a red in color topper. The pickup was described by witnesses as a smaller Chevy S-10 or Ford Ranger type truck.

The suspect is described as being 5’5” to 5’9” inches tall with a medium build. He weighs about 150-170 pounds.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call 989-426-9284 or 1-800-553-0911.

