Police seek identity of armed robbery suspect

Police are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.More >
Police are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.More >
An Ohio teacher is accused of having a child with a teenage boy she first met when she was his eighth-grade English teacher.More >
An Ohio teacher is accused of having a child with a teenage boy she first met when she was his eighth-grade English teacher.More >
A Mid-Michigan man charged in a deadly crash that killed five said he is overwhelmed with regret over his actions.More >
A Mid-Michigan man charged in a deadly crash that killed five said he is overwhelmed with regret over his actions.More >
More than 1 million people are expected to travel to Missouri and Illinois to get a good look at the solar eclipse.More >
More than 1 million people are expected to travel to Missouri and Illinois to get a good look at the solar eclipse.More >
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >
A woman’s 18-year-old son is accused of choking his mother’s ex-boyfriend to death after he witnessed the man beating his mother inside her New York apartment.More >
A woman’s 18-year-old son is accused of choking his mother’s ex-boyfriend to death after he witnessed the man beating his mother inside her New York apartment.More >
Authorities say an alleged drunken driver was killed after crashing his SUV on a busy Mid-Michigan interstate.More >
Authorities say an alleged drunken driver was killed after crashing his SUV on a busy Mid-Michigan interstate.More >
A busy road in Midland will be closed beginning Wednesday while crews finalize repairs on a broken sewer.More >
A busy road in Midland will be closed beginning Wednesday while crews finalize repairs on a broken sewer.More >
The upcoming solar eclipse promises to be among the most anticipated celestial events of our time.More >
The upcoming solar eclipse promises to be among the most anticipated celestial events of our time.More >
Police are warning residents to be on the look out for fraudulent search warrants.More >
Police are warning residents to be on the look out for fraudulent search warrants.More >