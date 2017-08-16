Police searching for suspect who tired to rob Domino's Pizza

Authorities need the public's help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery attempt

It happened on Monday, Aug. 7 at the Domino's Pizza located at 2700 State Street in Saginaw.

Surveillance video from the incident shows a suspect walk into the store and threaten the clerk with a weapon. The suspect was wearing a dark scarf over their head and a red coat.

Police have not released any further details on the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 989-759-1264.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.