BREAKING: Officer hurt in Flint crash - WNEM TV 5

BREAKING: Officer hurt in Flint crash

Posted: Updated:
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

A police officer was hurt Wednesday morning when she was involved in a crash with another vehicle. 

It happened at Martin Luther King and Hamilton Avenues in the city of Flint just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officials at the scene said an SUV and the police cruiser are the only two vehicles involved in the collision. It's unclear how the crash happened or who was at fault. 

A female police officer was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

The condition of the other driver is also unclear.

Stay with TV5 as we continue to gather more information.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.