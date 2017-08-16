BREAKING: Officer hurt in Flint crash

A police officer was hurt Wednesday morning when she was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

It happened at Martin Luther King and Hamilton Avenues in the city of Flint just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officials at the scene said an SUV and the police cruiser are the only two vehicles involved in the collision. It's unclear how the crash happened or who was at fault.

A female police officer was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

The condition of the other driver is also unclear.

