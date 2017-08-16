LARA suspends license of Grand Blanc man, investment advice firm

The state has suspended the license of a company meant to give advice to consumers on investments.

Gov. Rick Snyder’s office announced Wednesday the Licensing and Regulatory Affairs has suspended the investment adviser registration of Research Money Management, LLC and Jason K. Bescoe.

Both are of Grand Blanc.

The state said Bescoe and his firm failed to submit proper reports under a conditional registration agreement they entered with in April 2016.

“The Michigan Uniform Securities Act allows CSCL to issue conditional registrations that require additional reporting by an investment adviser,” said CSCL Director Julia Dale. “Mr. Bescoe and his firm have failed to comply with the conditions the registration, so the suspensions became necessary.”

The state said Bescoe’s firm agree to several conditions, including required quarterly reporting to CSL by a third-party compliance specialist.

The state is reminding Michigan consumers that investment advisers are required to be registered or exempt from registration to provide advice.

Before entering an investment, you are encouraged to contact CSCL and the bureau can run a registration check on any investment adviser, broker-dealer, professional, or product.

CSCL can be reached at 517-241-6345 or online here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.