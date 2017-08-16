Woman reaches plea deal in Wal-Mart double slaying - WNEM TV 5

Woman reaches plea deal in Wal-Mart double slaying

CORUNNA, MI (WNEM/AP) -

A woman has pleaded guilty to reduced charges in the shooting deaths of two men outside a Mid-Michigan Wal-Mart store and agreed to testify against two co-defendants.

Erin Marie Mongar, 35 of Grand Rapids pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder Tuesday, the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Prosecutors have agreed to dismiss two counts of first-degree murder and other charges.

Police said Mongar drove the getaway car in the murders of 31-year-old Joseph Carson and 39-year-old Anthony Hammond, both of Flint.

Their bodies were found in January outside a Caledonia Township Wal-Mart.

Police said the slayings stemmed from a deal to sell marijuana that was arranged online via Craigslist.

Otis Smith, 31, and 23-year-old Anthony Holloway, both of Grand Rapids, face charges including felony murder, armed robbery and conspiracy.

