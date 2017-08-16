Parents beware! Police warn parents about new teen apps

Local police are warning parents about a new app known as “Tinder for teens.”

The app is called “Yellow” and is free to download. The user gives their name, Snapchat name, birthday, sex, and what they are looking for.

The app brings up many concerns to local law enforcement.

“There is no age verification system within the app. Yellow brings many concerns from a law enforcement standpoint due to its ability to put predators in contact with our kids,” the Argentine Township Police Department said.

Another app on police's radar is called “Sarahah.”

The app lets anyone send an anonymous message to other users. It was originally meant as a way for users to leave positive and constructive feedback to co-workers, but as it’s gained popularity, the fear is it will become a cyber-bullying tool.

“We must remain vigilant not only in law enforcement, but as parents to keep our kids safe,” the police department said on Facebook.

