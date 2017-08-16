WantedWednesday: Searching for 'The Russian'

He's wanted for five outstanding warrants in Midland County, and he’s the subject of this week’s #WantedWednesday.

Midland Police are asking for your help tracking down Jacob Dinnan. He’s 6’ and weighs around 160 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Dinnan, also known to go by the alias of “The Russian” and “Alexsy Kondratyez”, is wanted for FTA-original tampering with an electronic device, FTA-original R&O police officer, contempt of court-original larceny, contempt of court-original possession of analogues and contempt of court-original domestic assault.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Midland Police Department at (989) 839-4713.

