Powerball jackpot climbs to $430 million

MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

There’s a life changing amount of cash up for grabs in tonight’s Powerball jackpot drawing, with a grand prize of $430 million.

That’s a cash option of $273 million.

If a Michigan player win’s tonight prize, it would be the largest Powerball jackpot won in the state.

On Aug. 15, 2012, Donald Lawson, of Lapeer, won a $337 million Powerball jackpot. Lawson’s jackpot holds the record for the largest Lottery prize ever won in Michigan.

You still have time to grab your winning ticket. You can purchase it until 9:45 p.m. Catch the numbers on TV5 news at 11.

