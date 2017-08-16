Scott Wolchek

Scott is TV 5’s newest reporter.

He loves storytelling, adventure and meeting interesting people. That’s why he loves reporting, because every day is something new, something exciting, something important. He wants to let you know what’s going on in Mid-Michigan and he’s not afraid to tell it like it is.

He started his TV career in 2016 at WILX in Lansing. Some of the stories he covered there were looking for a cougar after one was spotted in Bath Township, a man that delivered hot meals to the elderly every Christmas morning and a one-man crime spree throughout Eaton Rapids.

Before that he spent a couple years doing traffic reports on the radio. You may have heard him on WWJ in Detroit or even WTAM out in Cleveland. He likes to imagine that maybe Lebron James heard heard him while he was on the freeway.

He was a member of the CW50 Street Team where he would get to travel to different festivals across Metro Detroit and do short stories on them.

He graduated from Oakland University in 2014. He interned at both Fox 2 in Detroit and at Mojo in the Morning. At OU he was the Editor-in-Chief of the Oakland Post, the school’s newspaper, and he also had a show on the school radio station called ‘Wol-check yourself’ (Yep, great name).

When he has free time he likes to read. His favorite book is A Clockwork Orange. He’ll read anything from literature to comic books. He used to dabble in piano but is really rusty. He is also a huge nerd and loves video games.