Cedar Point announces new record-breaking roller coaster

Cedar Point announced a new roller coaster and it will be the tallest, fastest and longest hybrid coaster in the world.

The Steel Vengeance opens in spring 2018 at the Ohio theme park.

The coaster will be more than 200 feet tall and combines a steel running track on a massive wooden structure, Cedar Point said.

"Steel Vengeance will offer riders unmatched intensity through a relentless series of dynamic movements on this innovative coaster," the park said.

The ride lasts about two minutes and 30 seconds.

“This is another roller coaster that only Cedar Point could build – tallest, fastest and longest of its kind with four inversions and the exciting movements the hybrid design can achieve,” said Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “There are so many unexpected moments on Steel Vengeance, it’s just plain twisted. It’ll be an extremely wild experience for our guests.”

Steel Vengeance is the first hyper-hybrid coaster in the world, according to Cedar Point.

