Trump shuts down business advisory councils after business leaders resign

President Donald Trump's relationship with American business leaders dealt a major blow on Wednesday.

His two business advisory councils have been shut down as CEOs continued to step away over the president's comments on violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!" the president tweeted out on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, President Trump equated the actions of white supremacists to protesters.

Dow Chemical CEO Andrew Liveris is a close advisor to the president and head of the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative. He issued the following statement on the topic:

Every member of the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative condemns racism and bigotry, and there cannot be moral ambiguity around the driving forces of the events in Charlottesville. However, in discussions I had with the White House earlier today, I indicated that in the current environment it was no longer possible to conduct productive discussions under the auspices of the initiative. And so, as proud as I am of the efforts we were taking on behalf of the American worker, disbanding the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative was the right decision.

