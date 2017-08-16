Navy veteran in need of car

A local veteran who gave everything for his country needs your help to gain back his independence.

The Navy vet has been struggling with healthcare problems. Now he is in desperate need of a car to get to his doctors appointments.

"I was in the Navy for two and a half years and I was discharged honorably and now I suffer from PTSD," Morawa said.

Since then, Morawa has led a pretty normal life working in factories and even owning his own landscaping business before his health started to decline.

"I have been a diabetic for 31 years and right now I have kidney problems and heart problems. I actually have a blockage in my artery," Morawa said.

Morawa has been in and out of the hospital and on disability because of his health problems. Earlier this year life got even harder for Morawa.

"I lost my vehicle back in April when I was in the hospital and I'm having problems getting to my doctors appointments because I have no vehicle right now," Morawa said.

Morawa lives along and has no family in the Mid-Michigan area to help him get around. He has been relying on the Saginaw VA to transport him to the doctor at least once every two weeks.

He said because he lives 20 miles away in Essexville, the Saginaw VA bus isn't always dependable. Now he is looking for help with getting a car that will allow him to live an easier life.

"It would help me tremendously. If I need to go to the store and get something I would be able to go," Morawa said.

He said asking for help is one of the hardest things for him to do, but this time it's his only choice.

"I'm so used to just doing everything myself and that I don't like to ask people for stuff and sometimes you just have to and I'd appreciate any help I could get," Morawa said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.