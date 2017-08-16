Wednesday marks 30 years since deadly plane crash at Detroit airport

On Aug. 16, 1987, 156 people died after a plane crashed shortly after taking off from Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus.

The crash killed 148 of its 149 passengers, all six crew members and two people on the ground.

Cecelia Cichan, a 4-year-old passenger, was the only survivor. She sustained serious injuries from the crash.

Wednesday marked the 30th anniversary of the deadly plane crash.

Northwest Flight 255 crashed on Middlebelt Road near the airport about 8:45 p.m. It was headed for Phoenix.

A vigil was scheduled at 8:46 p.m., the time of the crash, on Wednesday at the memorial site, according to the Detroit Free press.

