Man, 20, gets life for slaying on Grand Rapids campus

A 20-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing a 34-year-old homeless woman on a western Michigan college campus.

Marcus Bivins learned his sentence Wednesday after being found guilty of first-degree murder last month in the April 2016 death of 34-year-old Jeanne Huntoon of Muskegon. Police said the two didn't know one another and described the crime as random.

Authorities say Bivins beat and stabbed Huntoon outside a parking ramp at Grand Rapids Community College. Surveillance video showed Bivins tried to hide her body between some shrubs. After a witness called police to report someone dragging what appeared a body, responding officers found the woman's body.

Bivins' attorney said he heard voices and sought to have him found not guilty by reason of insanity.

