SBA so far approves $1.3 million in Michigan disaster loans

The U.S. Small Business Administration so far has approved more than $1.3 million in low-interest disaster loans for losses stemming from severe storms and flooding in June in central Michigan.

>>Slideshow: Historic flooding in Mid-Michigan<<

It said Wednesday it has approved 46 loans so far and encourages anyone with losses who has not applied to do so as soon as possible. It says the filing deadline to submit applications for physical property damage from the June 22-27 storms is Oct. 2.

A disaster declaration for Bay, Gladwin, Isabella and Midland counties provides physical and economic injury disaster loans. Also eligible for economic injury disaster loans are small businesses and most private nonprofits organizations in adjacent counties.

The deadline for economic injury applications is May 2, 2018.

