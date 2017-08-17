Beach hazards issued as rough weather returns to Mid-Michigan

The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazard statement for Arenac, Alcona, Iosco and Huron Counties, which is in effect through late Thursday night.

Rain will come in two parts Thursday.

Showers and storm will begin in the morning hours close to the morning commute so watch out for heavy downpours on the way to work. This first band of activity will move southwest to northeast with heavy rain and some gusty winds. There will be a short break from the rain early in the afternoon with plenty of cloud cover and lots of humidity.

The second round of rain comes Thursday afternoon and evening. A cold front swings in during this time sparking some stronger showers and storms.

The threat for severe weather tomorrow is there, but will be largely dependent on how much sun we see. If we keep clouds around, that will limit instability and keep our severe weather threat low. If clouds thin out, that risk becomes a bit higher.

The NWS is warning of a high swim risk on Lake Huron beaches of northeast Lower Michigan as well as beaches from Caseville to Harbor Beach, which means life-threatening waves and currents are expected.

Stay out of the water and stay away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.