Back-to-school bash held in Bay City

A Mid-Michigan community is celebrating the end of summer with a Back-to-school bash.

It's happening at the Bay County Senior and Child Development Center on Marsac Street in Bay City.

Families are invited to come out and show their support for police and connect with city officials.

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, rain or shine!

