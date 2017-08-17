Back-to-school bash held in Bay City - WNEM TV 5

Back-to-school bash held in Bay City

Posted: Updated:
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

A Mid-Michigan community is celebrating the end of summer with a Back-to-school bash. 

It's happening at the Bay County Senior and Child Development Center on Marsac Street in Bay City. 

Families are invited to come out and show their support for police and connect with city officials. 

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, rain or shine!

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.