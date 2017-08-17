Rain & t-storms Thursday, strong to severe possible

After a beautiful summer afternoon Wednesday, our weather story takes a more active turn as we head into Thursday. Rain and thunderstorms are likely as we enter the second half of the week, and some of those storms may be strong to severe.

We've got the full breakdown below!

Today & Tonight

An initial round of rain is passing through parts of the Lower Peninsula this morning ahead of a warm front that will be step one in our forecast story for today.

The rain that is currently falling has a few rumbles of thunder associated with it, along with some heavy downpours, but this round is not expected to be severe. Once the initial rounds work their way through Mid-Michigan this morning, there is expected to be a bit of a lull in the activity.

The events that occur after this activity ends will play a key role in what happens for the rest of the day as far as our severe weather chances are concerned.

Once the warm front passes, we'll enter the warm sector of the storm system. Southerly winds will transport some very moist air into the region, taking our dew points into the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon. With these dew points, heavy rain will certainly be on the table with any thunderstorms this afternoon, which could lead to localized flooding.

In addition, those dew points, combined with any sunshine or heating this afternoon, could fuel strong to severe storms through the afternoon and evening hours ahead of a cold front that will be passing through. If clouds remain stubborn and we don't warm enough, our threat for severe weather will remain low.

With that chance in mind, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk (15%) for severe thunderstorms this afternoon. The time frame where we need to keep in mind will be between 1 PM and 10 PM this afternoon and this evening.

The highest threats with any severe storms will be damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning and heavy rain (localized flooding). Lesser threats include hail and the chance for an isolated tornado.

Once the cold front passes through this evening, things will start to quiet down, with only a few showers expected overnight. Overnight lows will remain mild in the 60s, with mugginess hanging on into Friday.

