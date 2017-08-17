Police replace 14-year-old girl's stolen bicycle

Police stepped in to save the day for a 14-year-old Michigan girl who was heartbroken after her bicycle was stolen.

Lilyah Tunstull of Trenton worked hard and saved money all summer to buy the new bike, but on Tuesday the bike was stolen.

Lilyah and her mom called police to file a report and on Wednesday afternoon the same two officers who had taken that report returned to Lilyah's house with a brand-new bicycle.

"I was really happy. I had no tears at all. I wanted to cry but I had no tears from yesterday but it was no words to describe it so I was really happy,” Lilyah said.

Lilyah has multiple learning disabilities and needs the bike to ride to her tutoring classes.

"Thank you so much to the Trenton Police Department. You guys are so wonderful. This is a wonderful community to live in, you guys always have our best interest at heart,” said Lorita Tagger, Lilyah’s mom.

