Clare County fire department caught in middle of phone scam

A phone scam popping up in Clare County is dragging a local fire department into its fraudulent plan.

The Lincoln Township Fire Department learned about the scam when the man who got the call talked to the chief. He sayid the scammer offered a free vacation but the caller ID came up as the fire department.

“It was a telemarketer wanting to give me a free trip for four days, I think it was down by Myrtle Beach but I wasn't absolutely sure and of course I knew it was a telemarketer so I just hung up. But then I look at the 588 number and it said Lincoln Township Fire Department,” said Donald Kowalske.

The fire chief said being caught up in this is frustrating for them, especially being first responders.

“With local fire departments, local emergency responders, we build up a trust with the community as we go into everyone's homes and it's very important that we have their trust and to be involved with something like this it doesn't help with that,” Lincoln Township Fire Chief Dale Majewski said.

Kowalske hopes other people can do what he did and just hang up.

“I they can do that with the fire department, I don't see why they couldn't do it with the police department or any of the hospitals, they can do it to anything where people would answer it so you have to be careful. Everybody has to take care of themselves and their neighbors,” he said.

The chief said so far no one has called the department to try and claim a free trip.

Scammers like these are hard to track down, but the Clare County Sheriff's Department is aware of the scam and says call them if a scammer calls you.

