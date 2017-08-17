Mounting concerns after Midland County horse dies from West Nile

Mounting concern has Midland County horse owners keeping a very watchful eye on the animals a week after one was infected with West Nile Virus.

"We have seen an unusually high amount of West Nile Virus activity this season,” said Carl Doud, director of the Midland County Mosquito Control.

Doud said the tiny bug with West Nile infected a Greendale Township horse and more than a dozen birds.

"The virus has jumped out beyond that and is now infecting other hosts such as horses, and potentially even humans,” Doud said.

Researchers are picking through mosquitoes and using traps to learn more.

"With the floods that we had in June, led to very high populations of mosquitoes and so that could be a contributing factor to the virus,” Doud said. "Only a very small fraction of people that get infected with it end up getting seriously sick."

Mosquito Control said 18 birds in the county have already tested positive for West Nile, but when it comes to horses, even less so.

At the Midland County Fair, those who own and train these horses have some concern.

"You definitely know when your horse is off,” Jessica Yeska said.

Yeska is one of the owners concerned for her show horses at the fair.

"We've been really trying to keep everybody healthy here. We put electrolytes in their water, including putting a whole bunch of hay in front of them, make sure they have food,” she said.

Mosquito control has asked the Department of Natural Resources if they can fog more in the area where the horse was found. They are still waiting for a response.

Copyright 2017 CBS News / 9 & 10 News. All rights reserved.