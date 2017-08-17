Louisiana's favorite crustacean, invasive in Michigan

News that Louisiana's favorite crustacean has turned up as an invasive species in Michigan prompted a local tourism agency to create a pop-up crawfish festival in Michigan.

A crew including a chef who farms crawfish left Lafayette, Louisiana, on Thursday morning for a 1,000-mile drive north to Vicksburg -- the first spot in Michigan where red swamp crawfish were found.

On Saturday, they'll put on "Cray Day" with help from Michigan's Department of Natural Resources and a Cajun band from Michigan.

Festival organizers were amused at first to think of crawfish as dangerous, but have learned what the critters can do outside their natural habitat. A state biologist from Michigan says he was nervous at first about the idea of the festival, but now sees it as a chance to teach more people about the invaders.

