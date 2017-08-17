5-year investigation targets northern Michigan theft ring

Authorities say a lengthy investigation has resulted in authorities breaking up a theft ring that operated in at least eight northern Michigan counties.

The Ogemaw County sheriff's department says it executed a search warrant on Wednesday in Rose Township and seized a semi-truck load of stolen items as well as other stolen property.

A 55-year-old man was arrested on charges including conducting a criminal enterprise. Several other people also are facing charges.

"It's very tedious and complex and obviously, we have a lot of documentation, a lot of reports going back, dating five years,” Lt. David Stahl said.

Police from several different counties say they collected an alarming number of stolen items.

The sheriff's department said the thefts mostly were of tools and sporting goods from homes and storage units. More stolen items were found during a search at the home of the man's mother in Iosco County.

Stahl, who must remain undercover, said interviews in other cases helped pinpoint this location.

"Reports from other people and arrests from other [breaking and entering cases] that indicated where the property may have went,” Stahl said.

In addition to Ogemaw and Iosco counties, investigators say the theft ring operated in Alcona, Crawford, Missaukee Montmorency, Oscoda and Roscommon counties.

Detectives said many of the items were stolen from storage units or cabins.

