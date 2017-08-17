Man 'crying for help' airlifted after motorcycle crash - WNEM TV 5

Man 'crying for help' airlifted after motorcycle crash

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Office Source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Office
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities say it took over an hour for a man with life-threatening injuries to receive help after first responders were not able to locate a crash scene. 

Tuscola County Central Dispatch received a 911 call about 2:14 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17 from someone who said they heard loud squealing of a motorcycle at the intersection of M-81 and Colwood Road in Almer Township. The caller also reported hearing a loud crash.

However, when police arrived they could not locate a scene.

At about 3:34 a.m., central dispatch received another 911 call from someone reporting a man was crying for help on Colwood Road near Deckerville Road.

The caller said the man was bleeding badly. The caller also found a dead deer and damaged motorcycle near the man, police said. 

The man was airlifted to Covenant Hospital in Saginaw with life-threatening injuries. His condition is currently unknown.

Investigators said the 49-year-old Deford man was heading southbound on Colwood Road when he lost control of his motorcycle after hitting a deer just north of Deckerville Road.

The man was thrown from the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet, police said.

Officials also report alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. 

