Local sheriff's department mourns passing of deputy

A local sheriff’s department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Department said Jeff “Bubba” Brooks passed away Tuesday night.

“Bubba had a heart of gold and a contagious laugh, making the best of every situation. Jeff "Bubba" Brooks, you will never be forgotten. RIP Brother,” the department posted on Facebook.

Brooks served with the sheriff’s department as well as the Imlay City Police Department.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. A funeral service will follow Friday at 11 a.m.

The department did not release Brooks’ cause of death.

