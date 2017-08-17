Michigan man in 1995 murder case to be released from prison

A Michigan man convicted in the 1995 murder of another man who expressed romantic interest in him on national television is expected to be released from prison.

Jonathan Schmitz was 24 years old when his acquaintance, 32-year-old Scott Amedure, revealed he was romantically interested in him during a taping of the Jenny Jones Show. Schmitz, who said he wasn't gay, fatally shot Amedure in Lake Orion days after the taping.

Schmitz turned himself in to police, saying he killed Amedure because he was embarrassed on national television. He was sentenced 25 to 50 years for second-degree murder.

Schmitz was granted parole after a March hearing and is scheduled to be released from Parnall Correctional Institution next week.

The Michigan Department of Corrections doesn't list an attorney for Schmitz.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.