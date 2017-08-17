Breaking: Traffic crashes causing detours, back-ups on US-10 - WNEM TV 5

Breaking: Traffic crashes causing detours, back-ups on US-10

MIDLAND COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Two traffic accidents have caused problems on US-10 in Midland County.

Currently, EB US-10 from Eastman to Jefferson is restricted to one lane.

Westbound US-10 traffic is being diverted at Bay City Road and may re-enter at Eastman Road.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries.

