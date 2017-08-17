Meet the new chick at the zoo, Ms. Pac

There is a new chick in town.

Ms. Pac, an African penguin has joined the flock at the Saginaw Children’s Zoo in an effort to help her find love.

In her first month she has become best friends with Petey, another female penguin at the zoo.

But zoo officials are hoping she will find a life-long partner.

Ms. Pac came from the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, which has one of the largest breeding and species conservation colonies in North America.

African penguins are native to the coast of South Africa and are threatened in the wild from commercial fisherman, collection of their eggs for eating, collection of guano for fertilizer and water pollution.

You can see Ms. Pac for yourself by visiting the Saginaw Children’s Zoo daily from 10- 5 p.m. until Oct. 7.

