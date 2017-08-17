Three Mid-Michigan residents win a free cruise

It’s not cash, but it’s a free vacation.

Five lucky Michigan lottery players won a chance to take a five-day western Caribbean cruise, and it includes three people from Mid-Michigan.

Frank Belongia, from Chesaning, Nicole Anderson of Byron and Jeff Hobbs from Almont each were picked to set sail after winning the Cruisin’ instant game second chance drawing.

Each player and a guest will get five nights aboard the Royal Caribbean “Brilliance of the Seas”.

The package includes roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations and a $250 ship credit.

Players still have time to win one of 15 cruises playing the Cruisin’ instant game. To enter, players should visit MichiganLottery.com/Cruise to enter codes from non-winning Cruisin’ instant game tickets.

