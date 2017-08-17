Tractor show rolling into Oakley this weekend

The rumble of tractors will fill the air this weekend in Oakley.

It’s all for the 43rd Annual Gas Tractor show, featuring the gathering of orange.

“We’re preserving the old-time ways of farming and crop demonstrations and younger generations come out and see how things have changed and how we evolved throughout the years,” said Matthew Mallory, Chair of Mid-Michigan Old Gas Tractor Association.

The show grounds are covered with classic tractors, some dating back further than most people have been alive.

“They’re Allis Chalmers tractors here this year. We’ve got stuff from 1914 all the way up to 1985 this year,” said Mallory.

The show is Michigan’s largest tractor show.

And looking out at the sea of orange, a special marking of Allis Chalmers tractors, it’s easy to see why.

But these tractors aren’t just about farming, some have a unique history behind them.

Tom Willcox is the owner of a yellow tractor he said wasn’t used for farming. Instead, it was in the Navy, used to clean up debris on the aircraft runway.

“Things like quarter-inch pole or a piece of wire, could suck into the jet engine and blow it up. You save the crew, you saved the plane,” Willcox explained.

The weekend festival also features multiple fun events, and of course, the crowd favorite, the tractor pull.

And according to those who attend; once you become a tractor fan, you are a fan for life.

“I hear about these magna tractor places, and it seems like they come to me,” said Willcox.

