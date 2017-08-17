Sleep on the the Loons outfield during Family Campout Night

Grab a tent and get ready to camp out under the stars at the Dow Diamond.

The Great Lakes Loons stadium is hosting Family Campout Night 2017 on Friday, August 25th.

Children between the ages of 5 and 12 can spend the night in the outfield, with a movie playing on the video board following the game.

It’ll cost you $12 to sleep on the lawn and $15 for a box. Food vouchers are available for $5.

Children must be accompanied by a legal guardian.

Spots are limited, so call Tony Garant at (989) 837-6173 to get yours.

