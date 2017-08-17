Deputies: Tractor stolen from Sanilac County business

Investigators are asking for help tracking down whoever stole a tractor from a Sanilac County business.

Deputies were called to Rosseel’s Farm & Garden, 3839 S. Vandyke Road, in Marlette Township after the owner couldn’t find the tractor on the lot.

It’s believed the tractor, a Ford New Holland, Super Steer model TN75S, blue in color with a gray frame and white rims, was taken between Friday, August 11 and Wednesday, August 16.

If you have any information, call Deputy Ken Crase at 810-648-2000 Ext. 636 or the Detective Bureau at 810-648-8360.

