Following Charlottesville attack, Jewish leader weighs in on racism in the U.S.

It’s been more than 70 years since the defeat of Nazi Germany, but in 2017 the fight against their ideology continues in the United States.

“Unfortunately, what you see is a rebirth if you will, of Nazism here within the United States,” said Leonard Meizlish, President of Congregation Beth Israel in Flint.

Meizlish said what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia, and other parts of the country is something he never thought he’d see or hear during his lifetime.

“It’s troubling, I mean, America has a race problem. That’s obvious, we’ve had it for a long time. But it hasn’t been eliminated quite obviously and now you have a group which is exacerbating the conflict openly.”

Meizlish’s parents were immigrants from Europe and came to the U.S. before the start of World War II.

But growing up, he often heard stories from them about what life was like for Jewish people during that time period.

“My mother grew up in Poland and her recollections of Poland were not the most positive.”

Meizlish said the best way for people looking to support the Jewish community is to take a stand and not be silent.

“We have to reject it and reject it strongly. And reject anybody who supports them, there’s no middle ground.”

