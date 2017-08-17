VIDEO: Rotating storm spotted Thursday evening near Montrose - WNEM TV 5

VIDEO: Rotating storm spotted Thursday evening near Montrose

By Bryan Bachman, Chief Meteorologist
First Warn 5 Pinpoint Doppler Radar velocity image of the storm. (Red: outbound wind, Green: inbound wind) First Warn 5 Pinpoint Doppler Radar velocity image of the storm. (Red: outbound wind, Green: inbound wind)
Source: David Bleck Source: David Bleck
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A TV5 viewer caught this time-lapse video of a rotating wall cloud near Montrose just after 6:00 PM Thursday evening.

While the storm did briefly show signs of significant rotation on the First Warn 5 Pinpoint Doppler Radar, no tornado touched down.

