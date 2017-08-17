Back to the Bricks: Rolling Cruise

Car lovers were revving up, and filling up on a recipe of hot cars and delicious food on night two of the rolling cruise during Back to the Bricks 2017.

Mike Hazel made a pit stop right off the bat for a bite to eat, at Grand Blanc’s food truck festival.

“We’re thinking about this cheese trap one.”

Hazel was cruising in a car so rare that if you didn’t get your Sears catalog in 1952 you may have never even known this ride existed.

“It’s called an Allstate. Henry J. Kaiser made the car and they rebadged them as a Sears car, so they made about 5,000 total.”

After grabbing some grub at one of the 12 food trucks, it was back on Saginaw Street. Rolling north to the delight of spectators braving the threat of rain and hoping to catch a nostalgic glimpse of days past.

“The old Monte Carlos, anything old, 70s,” was what Tim Williamson was hoping to see.

The path leading downtown to one of the events biggest parties, packing into a new venue inside the Flint Farmer’s Market.

“We pulled the party inside and I looked like a hero,” Tim Herman, Chamber President told TV5.

Herman said it was too risky to host the annual tradition out in a tent on the bricks, but canceling outright was not an option.

This event honors the business owners who will benefit from Back to the Bricks.

“Three-hundred-thousand people in this community for a weekend, the economic impact is huge.”

And that impact was definitely felt by spectators and classic car owners alike.

"It's been great, I love it, I take the whole week off just to come down to this," said Hazel.

