Reported tornadoes in Tuscola and Sanilac Counties, funnel clouds reported in Millington

What started out as a just a rainy evening quickly turned active as tornadoes were reported in Tuscola and Sanilac Counties.

At 8:16 pm Thursday night the National Weather Service in Detroit issued a Tornado Warning for Sanilac and Tuscola Counties that was in effect until 9 pm that night.

At around 8:15 pm on Thursday night trained spotters reported a tornado on the ground in Kingston, which is in Tuscola County.

The Kingston Fire and Rescue Departments reported damage on Martin Rd and M-46 with reports of multiple trees knocked down, a trailer flipped over, and metal shingles torn from a roof.

TV-5 reporter Kate Nadolski reported spotting the flipped trailer at 6916 Sanilac road on M-46 in Tuscola County.

Trained spotters also reported seeing a tornado touch down in Decker, which is in Sanilac County, at around 8:09 pm Thursday night.

No damage was associated with that report.

The National Weather Service will be sending a crew out to survey the damage in order to determine the strength of the reported tornadoes and confirm other reports from around the region.

Earlier in the night there were also reports of funnel clouds spotted in Millington, which is also in Tuscola County.

At around 7 pm Thursday night the National Weather Service received multiple reports of funnel clouds spotted in Millington. There are no confirmed reports of the funnel clouds reaching the ground in that region but many viewers sent us photos of the storm and there were damage reports from the area.

It is possible that a tornado briefly touched down in the Millington area, but the National Weather Service will have to confirm those reports.

