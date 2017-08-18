Police searching for driver after local nun killed in hit-and-run

Authorities are investigating after they say a local nun was killed in a hit-and-run crash while riding her bike.

It happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 17 near Michigan and Williams in Alma.

A Facebook post shared by the Alma Police Department said Sister Joseph Marie with the Religious Sisters of Mercy was riding her bike when she was hit by a vehicle.

Police said the vehicle did not stop and the Sister was found by two people passing by.

“Pray for her family, for the other Sisters of Mercy, and for the operator of the vehicle,” the post by Nativity of the Lord Parish said.

Alma Police are asking anyone with information to call Det. Biehl at 989-463-8317 or jbiehl@ci.alma.mi.us

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.