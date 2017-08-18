Vigil against racism to be held in Burton

A vigil to rise up against racism in solidarity with Charlottesville is taking place today in Mid-Michigan.

The vigil will be held at the corner of Bristol Road and Saginaw Street in Burton.

Organizers said the goal is to help spread awareness and let our community know there is no excuse for racism.

The event is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday.

Parking will be limited in areas because of the Back to the Bricks event.