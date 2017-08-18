Lingering showers today, pleasant weekend ahead

While most of us avoided the severe weather in Mid-Michigan yesterday, many gardens received a much needed drink on Thursday. Despite most of the severe weather holding off, funnel clouds were spotted in the Thumb yesterday evening, with damage also being reported.

For more information on yesterday's events, head to our story "Damage left behind after tornadoes reported in Mid-Michigan".

Today & Tonight

Clouds will remain stubborn through the last day of the workweek, but beyond a few lingering showers, we should be on the drier side.

Any showers that pass through today shouldn't cause too many headaches and we expect them to be on the lighter side. By the evening hours tonight, the area of low pressure responsible for those showers will begin pulling away, ending the chance for most.

With plenty of cloud cover today, expect temperatures that are in the upper 60s and lower 70s this morning to remain pretty steady through the day. Highs will largely be in the lower and middle 70s, with a few areas stuck in the 60s.

In addition to the cooler temperatures, winds will be breezy from the west, around 10 to 20 miles per hour with occasional gusts near 25 miles per hour. Areas near Lake Huron will see gusts closer to 30 miles per hour.

Skies will clear up a bit overnight, but cloud cover won't be going away entirely. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight, with lows falling into the 50s and 60s. The humidity levels will feel much better late tonight.

Saturday & Sunday

Most of us will be dry through Saturday, but a disturbance will be scooting by just to our south. Most of the rain will stay to our south, but a few passing showers or thunderstorms could clip the southern sections of the viewing area, mainly near I-69.

That chance for rain looks primarily centered on the morning hours, with conditions expected to dry out in that region for the afternoon and evening.

Later on in the afternoon, we may have a few lake breeze showers develop, mainly in our northern areas north of US-10. Coverage of this round of rain is expected to be scattered.

Outside of any rain chances on Saturday, we should be seeing partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances will end with the loss of the heating of the day and we'll trend drier into Sunday.

For Sunday, everyone will get in on mostly sunny skies and warming temperatures. We should be jumping into the lower to middle 80s for afternoon highs. Humidity levels will be noticeable, but we'll avoid overly oppressive values.

Have a great weekend!

For a look beyond the weekend, check our your First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.