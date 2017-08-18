Steady weekend improvement

We have seen a few sprinkles linger across Mid-Michigan today, but no real soaking rain. Skies are gradually drying out tonight, but more rain is in the forecast tomorrow. Luckily, the rain will be very light on Saturday before high pressure takes over for Sunday.

Two tornadoes were confirmed in Mid-Michigan on Thursday. You can find the link to the story here.

Overnight

Clouds proved stubborn throughout the day on Friday, hanging tough behind a departing low pressure system. Aside from making the day a bit gloomy at times, they produced little more than a few sprinkles and had more bark than bite.

Those same clouds will remain just as stubborn overnight, with mostly cloudy skies continuing to prevail. Patchy fog may also make an appearance in some areas, so remain alert if traveling overnight or early Saturday morning. Low temperatures will settle to the upper 50s and low 60s.

Saturday & Sunday

Most of us will be dry through Saturday, but a disturbance will be scooting by just to our south. Most of the rain will stay to our south, but a few passing showers or thunderstorms could clip the southern sections of the viewing area, mainly near I-69.

That chance for rain looks primarily centered on the morning hours, with conditions expected to dry out in that region for the afternoon and evening.

Later on in the afternoon, we may have a few lake breeze showers develop, mainly in our northern areas north of US-10. Coverage of this round of rain is expected to be scattered.

Outside of any rain chances on Saturday, we should be seeing partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances will end with the loss of the heating of the day and we'll trend drier into Sunday.

For Sunday, everyone will get in on mostly sunny skies and warming temperatures. We should be jumping into the lower to middle 80s for afternoon highs. Humidity levels will be noticeable, but we'll avoid overly oppressive values.

Have a great weekend!

