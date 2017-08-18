Steady weekend improvement

A drone pilot could face charges after authorities say the unmanned aircraft kept a Flight Care helicopter from landing to transport a victim to the hospital in a deadly crash.More >
A drone pilot could face charges after authorities say the unmanned aircraft kept a Flight Care helicopter from landing to transport a victim to the hospital in a deadly crash.More >
A man is dead after being hit by a train in Bay City.More >
A man is dead after being hit by a train in Bay City.More >
Authorities are investigating after they say a local nun was killed in a hit-and-run crash while riding her bike.More >
Authorities are investigating after they say a local nun was killed in a hit-and-run crash while riding her bike.More >
Survey teams from the National Weather Service have confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Mid-Michigan on Thursday evening.More >
Survey teams from the National Weather Service have confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Mid-Michigan on Thursday evening.More >
Several traffic accidents that caused problems on US-10 in Midland County Thursday afternoon have been cleaned up.More >
Several traffic accidents that caused problems on US-10 in Midland County Thursday afternoon have been cleaned up.More >
It has been 12 long years, but the case of Natalee Holloway, the woman who went missing in 2005, might be one step closer to closing.More >
It has been 12 long years, but the case of Natalee Holloway, the woman who went missing in 2005, might be one step closer to closing.More >
We’ve all had leg cramps, but probably not like this!More >
We’ve all had leg cramps, but probably not like this!More >
A 10-year-old rape victim who was denied an abortion has given birth in northern India.More >
A 10-year-old rape victim who was denied an abortion has given birth in northern India.More >
That driver was taken into custody, suspected of being under the influence of alcohol.More >
That driver was taken into custody, suspected of being under the influence of alcohol.More >
Police say no arrest has been made in the slayings of three girls under the age of 10 who were found in a home in Clinton, a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C.More >
Police say no arrest has been made in the slayings of three girls under the age of 10 who were found in a home in Clinton, a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C.More >