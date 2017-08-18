Michigan veteran killed in crash minutes after police chase called off

Police say a shoplifting suspect fleeing police in a stolen car collided with an SUV, killing a 92-year-old Michigan veteran.

The Norton Shores Police Department said the crash Thursday morning killed Duane Quigg of Norton and left his passenger, 90-year-old Elaine Carsok of Norton Shores, seriously injured.

Police said an officer had pulled over a 39-year-old Grand Rapids man suspected of shoplifting, but when the officer stepped out of his vehicle, the suspect sped off. Investigators said the officer ended the pursuit but continued following and observed the crash.

Police said attempts to revive Quigg at the scene were unsuccessful.

Our CNN affiliates at WXMI report Quigg was a World War II veteran.

Multiple warrants for the suspect's arrest had been issued.

