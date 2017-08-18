Report: Passengers not wearing safety belt in backseat

Seat belts can save lives, but a new report finds many people choose not to wear them when riding in the backseat.

A new report from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety found while 91 percent of people always use their seat belt in the front seat, only 72 percent use it in the backseat.

That number drops to 57 percent when traveling in cabs and ride hailing services like Uber and Lyft, the study said.

Uber driver Dustin Goodsell said people often don't buckle up on short trips.

"I usually will say something like, I notice you’re not buckled I think it would be a good idea to be buckled,” Goodsell said.

Experts said traveling without a safety belt puts not only the back seat rider at risk, but also people in front. A test video shows the person unbuckled in back slamming into the driver during an accident.

"We know that drivers are twice as likely to be fatally injured when the passenger behind them is unrestrained,” Jessica Jermakian with IIHS said.

Jermakian wants more automakers to install the same belt reminders cars have in the front seat for people in the back as well.

She believes it could get more riders to buckle up and help prevent injuries.

Only 29 states have laws requiring people in the back seat buckle up. That's compared to 49 states that have laws for front seat belts.

Copyright 2017 CBS News. All rights reserved.