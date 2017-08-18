Report: Passengers not wearing safety belt in backseat

What started out as a just a rainy evening quickly turned active as reports of tornadoes came in across Michigan.More >
Several traffic accidents that caused problems on US-10 in Midland County Thursday afternoon have been cleaned up.More >
It has been 12 long years, but the case of Natalee Holloway, the woman who went missing in 2005, might be one step closer to closing.More >
A local sheriff’s department is mourning the loss of one of their own.More >
A 56-year-old Texas woman reportedly died after eating contaminated oysters.More >
A 28-year-old Arizona woman is accused of molesting two young children and selling videos of the acts on the Internet.More >
They were father and son. They were first responders on September 11, 2001, and now, their recent deaths are being tied to their heroism on that horrific day, more than 15 years later.More >
Authorities are investigating after they say a local nun was killed in a hit-and-run crash while riding her bike.More >
Authorities say a lengthy investigation has resulted in authorities breaking up a theft ring that operated in at least eight northern Michigan counties.More >
One man in North Carolina received the attention of his neighbors when he put a Nazi flag on his house.More >
