Red Wings unveil first ice at Little Caesars Arena

Let there be ice!

It just got a lot chillier at the new home of the Detroit Red Wings.

The Red Wings unveiled first ice at the Little Caesars Arena Thursday. The rink sports a massive Red Wings logo with the words “Hockeytown” at center ice.

The hockey team is flashing more than just ice at their new home. A new 5,100-square foot centerhung scoreboard will be the largest system in the NHL, the team said.

The display will allow video programming to completely wrap around the system and create a 360-degree experience for fans.

The Wings play their first game at LCA on Sept. 23, when they host the Boston Bruins for the first of four home exhibition matches.

The regular-season opener is Oct. 5 vs. the Minnesota Wild.

